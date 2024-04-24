Cool and cloudy in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday morning

Starting out cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday before the sky clears this afternoon making way for breaks of sunshine.

The clear skies continue for the rest of the week before rain showers and warmer temperatures enter for the weekend.

The temperature will be slightly on the cooler side Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 10 and 13 C.

The normal high for this time of year is closer to 16 C and the low around 5 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1 with frost.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High 13.

Friday: Sunny. High 17.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.