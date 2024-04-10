Convicted killer showed improvement while incarcerated for first-degree murder of Windsor, Ont. cab driver, parole officer testifies
Thualfikar Alantiyya, 41, was stabbed to death in November 2004.
In December 2007, Ali Al-Shammari, then 22, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder for his role in Alantiyya’s death.
Al-Shammari — who is now 38 years old — isn’t eligible to apply for parole until 2029 but his lawyers are asking to have that reduced in what’s known as a 'faint hope hearing' before a Windsor-Essex jury.
The jury will not decide if Al-Shammari can be released but rather whether or he can apply for parole sooner.
In her second day on the stand, parole officer Shona Donovan testified for Al-Shammari’s lawyers.
Christopher Hicks walked her through the lengthy parole eligibility summary report prepared for the hearing.
The pros
Although described in the beginning as “argumentative” in his prison programming, Al-Shammari showed continual improvement in his ratings in the federal system, according to Donovan.
Starting in 2009 and up to today, Al-Shammari has applied for and maintained employment in all of the prisons he has been housed in.
He continues to work on his education, is taking college courses and hopes to enter the trades when he is released.
Al-Shammari, according to Donovan, wants to start his own flooring and carpentry business.
He has maintained a relationship with his parents, in spite of being incarcerated for a time out west.
Donovan told the jury Al-Shammari has earned the right to have escorted temporary absences (ETA) from the prison in Gravenhurst, Ont. to visit his family in Windsor.
Al-Shammari is currently waiting for a Parole Board hearing to volunteer in the community with an ETA.
Most notably, Donovan told the jury Al-Shammari has been deemed unlikely to reoffend if granted parole through a complicated calculation known as a 'statistical information on recidivism.'
Al-Shammari scored a 14+ out of 15, which according to Donovan is the best score possible for inmates.
Put another way, the court heard Al-Shammari falls into a category that predicts four out of five former inmates will not commit an indictable offence upon release.
The cons
Assistant Crown Attorney George Spartinos highlighted areas of the report Al-Shammari’s lawyers did not.
He said when Al-Shammari was first arrested and until he was convicted, he was incarcerated in the provincial jail system in Windsor and Sarnia.
Between 2004 and 2007 Al-Shammari had 10 minor misconducts on his provincial file, including disruptive behaviour, being aggressive to staff, having contraband in his possession, threatening staff and fighting with an inmate.
Donovan said if the contraband had been something serious like a weapon or drugs, it would have been labelled a “major misconduct.”
Once in the federal system, between 2007 to present, Al-Shammari has six institutional charges including refusing to lock-up at night, taking sugar from the kitchen, leaving his employment without permission and being in a range or unit that was not his own.
Donovan said to Spartinos she did not ask Al-Shammari about his actions in November 2004 that landed him in prison.
She added it was outside her responsibilities in writing the parole eligibility summary report for this hearing.
The hearing will continue Thursday.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 3 sons and 4 grandchildren of Hamas' top leader
Israeli aircraft killed three sons of Hamas' top political leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, striking high-stakes targets at a time when Israel is holding delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. Hamas said four of the leader's grandchildren were also killed.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ministry of Labour investigating after man seriously injured in Wilmot
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man fell and was airlifted to hospital Wednesday.
-
Celebrations across Waterloo Region mark Eid Al-Fitr
As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, thousands gathered at celebrations across Waterloo Region to break their fast in honour of Eid Al-Fitr.
-
Fighting for change: Bradley Pogue’s mother petitions for parole reform
Five years after the death of Bradley Pogue, his mother shares how the tragedy has impacted her life and what she's doing to help other victims of violent crime.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
New Canadians launch mobile food bank for those in need
Simom Kidani, who arrived in Canada two months ago from Gaza, is the latest recipient of a food delivery from Geza Wordofa and his volunteers with the Multicultural Association of Perth-Huron.
Barrie
-
Fire department welcomes new therapy support dog
The Huntsville and Lake of Bay fire departments have added a furry member to their team.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
-
New radar system aimed to keep Canadians safe from severe weather
In the small community of Egbert, Ont., sits a weather radar training site, helping to train meteorologists across the country with the latest and best equipment before they head out to protect Canadians from severe storms.
Northern Ontario
-
MPPs to debate bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic is to be debated at Queen’s Park late Wednesday. According to the Ontario NDP, 200 advocates will fill the gallery to press Doug Ford’s conservative government to act.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two northerners win big lottery prizes
Two people from northern Ontario are richer by a few hundred thousand dollars after winning two recent lottery prizes.
-
Early start to golf season in Greater Sudbury
Its starting to feel like spring in northern Ontario and golfers in Greater Sudbury are getting an early start to the season.
-
Sault police charge driver who hit school bus with students on board
A 20-year-old driver has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie for rear-ending a school bus with children on board Wednesday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
-
No one injured after individual broke into ex’s home, discharged firearm: Kingston Police
Kingston Police says one individual is facing charges related to a weapons offence that happened at a residence on Crossfield Avenue in the city's west-end.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized in investigation into criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
-
Children rescued from sexual exploitation; Four Manitoba men charged
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces bill giving it gatekeeping role on federal funding
Alberta is proposing a law that would allow it to veto any deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Silver lining of McDavid missing Oilers game would be 'elevated' roles for teammates
Edmonton Oilers' top-pairing defencemen Mattias Ekholm said that while the prospect of superstar Connor McDavid being sidelined for Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights is not ideal, the timing of it could be good for his teammates.
-
Suicide deaths decline in Alberta in 2023
The number of deaths by suicide in the province is on the decline, according to preliminary data obtained from Alberta Justice that shows a drop in deaths in 2023 from previous years.
Calgary
-
Alberta introduces bill giving it gatekeeping role on federal funding
Alberta is proposing a law that would allow it to veto any deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Calgary golf courses prepare for potential water restrictions ahead of 2024 season
Though the City of Calgary plans to open up two of its public golf courses this week, officials say potential water restrictions are top of mind as the risk of drought conditions persists.
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews respond to incident at Cornwall Centre
Regina fire crews were on scene at the Cornwall Centre Wednesday afternoon in response to an incident at the downtown mall.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Investors who lost $400K due to unregistered trader will get fraction back after settlement, BCSC says
Investors who lost more than $400,000 as a result of a B.C. man's unregistered trading and advising will be getting some of their money back, a panel of the provincial securities regulator has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. makes it easier to salvage timber damaged by wildfires
The B.C. government says it's making it easier for forestry companies to salvage timber damaged by wildfires.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.