WINDSOR, ONT. -- Construction on a new pedestrian crossing to connect trails at Teedie Park will begin Monday.

The 35-meter multi-use bridge will allow park users to cross the Little River municipal drain and link the two existing trails on either side, connecting park land in Wards 7 and 8.

"I am very excited for the new bridge construction in Teedie Park to begin," Ward 7councillor Jeewen Gill said in a news release. "This bridge is going to be a great new addition to provide residents with a connection between two trails which will serve as a great asset in leisure and healthy attractive developments in our area.”

The east-end park will be closed during construction, the project is expected to be completed in May, weather permitting.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak said the construction of the bridge is “fantastic news for the east Windsor community.

“This will ensure our residents have improved walkability and access by making connectivity to the many trails and parks in this area so much easier,” he said. “Great collaboration from all levels of government for this terrific neighbourhood upgrade and improvement."

The City of Windsor says the project received positive feedback during public consultation and is now ready to go.