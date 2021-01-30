WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is looking for ideas and suggestions from residents for the Bradley Park redevelopment project.

The conceptual design and the introductory Bradley Park Redevelopment video which showcases the potential improvements for the park are available online. The city is asking all residents, but especially those in Sandwich Towne, to review them and take the Bradley Park Improvement Survey before it closes on March 5.

“The City of Windsor is committed to continuously improving our parks and green spaces,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “Bradley Park is in the heart of Sandwich Towne and is at the center of a lot of community renewal, and the City of Windsor needs to step up to provide the amenities that families are looking for.”

The city said capital funding for the project was not scheduled to be allocated until after 2025, Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante prioritized the park “through a significant contribution of ward funds” for short-term improvements which are supposed to start later this year.

"Shortly after being elected and after much consultation with the community, I made it my mission to prioritize Bradley Park by advocating that it be part of the City's capital plan and by allocating my ward funds to the park,” said Costante. “Thankfully, Council did approve Bradley Park in the capital plan at our 2020 budget meeting, slated for 2025 and beyond, and as mentioned, I will be investing my ward funds this year recognizing the importance of the park, its vicinity to so many families in Sandwich Towne and its wonderful history. Neighbourhood parks make great neighbourhoods, and Bradley Park certainly contributes to our wonderful Sandwich Towne community."

The city said when filling out the survey, to note that some of the suggest short-term goals will help to enhance the park now.