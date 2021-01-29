WINDSOR, ONT. -- Art in the Park organizers say they are moving ahead with planning a COVID-safe event this June.

The two-day event held the first full weekend in June, welcomes exhibitors, vendors and guests from both near and far to the beautiful Willistead Manor in Old Walkerville.

The 2020 art event was cancelled due to COVID-19, but organizers hope to be able to safely continue this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We have always put the community first and in cautiously planning for Art in the Park 2021 this principle does not change,” said a news release.

The Rotary Club of Windsor has scheduled the event for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 2021. Significant procedures are expected to be in place to ensure the safety of exhibitors, guests and volunteers.

“Art in the Park 2021 will be making some changes to ensure everybody’s safety, such as online ticket sales, mandatory masking and physical distancing. Although the event may look a bit different, we are committed to bringing this signature event which has over a 40-year history, to the community.” says Greg DeHetre, chair of Art in the Park.

The committee says they are working hard with external stakeholders to ensure the safety of the event for all involved.

“The health and safety of all our stakeholders is our paramount concern,” says Jodi Ouellette, Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) executive director.

They are calling out to interested exhibitors to take part in the event. Applicants are also reminded because of new safety protocols, fewer exhibitors will be accepted to this year’s event.

Applications are now being accepted until Sunday, Feb. 28th, 2021. The jury will make efforts to notify accepted artisans by March 30, 2021. A cancellation deadline of May 15, 2021, is in place if the event is not able to go forward as planned. Exhibitors will receive a full refund.

Art in The Park is the largest fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and helps to fund numerous service projects, both locally and abroad.

“Because we were unable to go ahead with Art in The Park in 2020, it severely affected our ability to fund these projects,” says Gerry Pocock, Club President. “A 2021 Art in The Park will allow us to kick-start our spending, for the much-needed services we provide in the community."