Confirmed case of measles in Detroit

Measles continues to cause concern as cases continue to appear.

Across the river, a case has been confirmed in Detroit where a four year old is infected.

This is the fifth confirmed case in the state of Michigan so far this year with one confirmed case in Windsor-Essex.

“If one person contracted flu he or she can transmit disease to two or three people, in the case of measles you can transmit measles to about 18 to 20 peoplem” said Wndsor-Essex County Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh.

He advised that if anyone in your family was across the river last week in one of the areas of exposure, and you’re not vaccinated against measles, you should monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

The three areas of exposure indicated by the Detroit health department are the ER at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan last Wednesday morning, Rite Health Pharmacy on

West Vernor and Acadian Urgent Care on Springwells last Monday afternoon.

Aloosh said he’s not surprised to hear of this case in Detroit and doesn’t expect we’ve heard the last of measles in our region…

“If you ask me more broad question what people can do to protect themselves from similar situation is get your vaccines ensure that your vaccination is up to date. If you are unsure, contact your healthcare provider. It's available it's free and it's very effective,” he said.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will provide information if and when any more cases are confirmed in Windsor-Essex.