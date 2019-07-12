

CTV Windsor





A proposed 64-unit condominium project in St. Clair Beach is moving to the next step.

Tecumseh council approved the plans this week for the Harbour Club condominiums along the town's waterfront.

The five-story complex would be built at Tecumseh Road, east of Brighton Road, on the former Pud's Marina property, which closed in 2017.

The project includes parking spaces, boat slips and common areas.

The developer must complete a site plan control agreement as well as a complete storm water management study before getting approval from Essex County Council.