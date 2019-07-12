St. Clair Beach condo project moving to next step
An artist's rendering of a proposed condo development in Tecumseh near St. Clair Beach. (Town of Tecumseh)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 12, 2019 11:41AM EDT
A proposed 64-unit condominium project in St. Clair Beach is moving to the next step.
Tecumseh council approved the plans this week for the Harbour Club condominiums along the town's waterfront.
The five-story complex would be built at Tecumseh Road, east of Brighton Road, on the former Pud's Marina property, which closed in 2017.
The project includes parking spaces, boat slips and common areas.
The developer must complete a site plan control agreement as well as a complete storm water management study before getting approval from Essex County Council.