Conditions 'favourable' for development of funnel clouds in Windsor-Essex

    Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in the Windsor-Essex area on Saturday, according to a weather advisory issued by Environment Canada.

    Included in the advisory are Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

    These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground.

    Environment Canada warns however, there is a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

    Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, as they are be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris short distances.

    Residents are advised to monitor alerts and warnings issued by Environment Canada for the most up-to-date information.

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High 17 C. UV index 5 or moderate.

    Saturday night: Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6 C.

    Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 20 C. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 23 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

