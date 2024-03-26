WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property

    An ATV pictured on June 13, 2023. (CTV News/Stefanie Davis) An ATV pictured on June 13, 2023. (CTV News/Stefanie Davis)
    Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.

    Police say many of the reports have been near Texas Road in Amherstburg.

    “These vehicles lack the safety features required for public roadways, and are not permitted on private property without the owner’s permission,” states a social media post from police.

    In addition to personal injury, using these vehicles illegally can result in fines, impoundment, and similar consequences.

    Residents can report illegal vehicle use through our non-emergency line (519-258-6111) or anonymously through Windsor & Essex Country Crime Stoppers (519-258-8477). You can also file a Road Watch or traffic complaint.

