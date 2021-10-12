Companies aim to be more inclusive following National Coming Out Day

Windsor, Ont. -

Monday was National Coming Out Day, a day to raise awareness for individuals with the LGBTQ+ community.

Efforts are being made by employers to make suer their staff and patrons all feel welcomed.

The Pride and Joy Community art exhibition is front and centre this month at the Art Gallery of Windsor.

“We have a digital display as well as actual objects in the room,” says Derrick Biso.

It features over 70 works of art, from 50 artists.

“Sort of this expression, right, of the cultural changes that are happening at the institution where we are building spaces particularly for members of our community,” says Biso.

Thanks with help from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Art Gallery has added new programs and initiatives in an effort to become more inclusive, for little to no cost.

“Like washroom signage that is inclusive to all genders and making sure that we use our pronouns,” says Jennifer Matotek, executive director.

“Adding our pronouns to our emails to our business cards so things like is small cost but it means a lot to people.”

Abbey Lee Hallet works at the gallery and identifies with the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“I just kind of walked in everything was just so immediately welcoming”

Hallet believes employees can be more creative and passionate when employers offer a more inclusive environment.

“People don’t feel like they have to hold their ideas or there selves back.”

Christa Duvall of PFLAG London believes companies need to have non-discrimination policies so employees can feel comfortable coming out in the workplace.

“If you are trans, it’s very hard to come out in the workplace. More and more companies have policies in place to protect workers. More and more companies are doing things to celebrate diversity in the workplace.”