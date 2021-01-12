WINDSOR, ONT. -- A community improvement plan for two main corridors in the city’s west end will soon be ready for council.

The city’s planning committee got a look at the draft plan Monday night to revitalize Wyandotte Street and University Avenue West.

The plan will look like many other CIPs in recent years. A mixture of grants, loans, tax breaks and targeted planning to spur investment in the area.

The plan details “public realm” improvements to fill in blank spaces along the two main drags, also a more comprehensive active transportation network to connect the downtown to the University of Windsor campus.

The committee unanimously supported the draft plan which will now go to council.