WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police and the Ministry of Transportation handed out 24 charges after a commercial trucking blitz in Wallaceburg.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit and MTO conducted the enforcement blitz on Wednesday.

Here are the results of the targeted commercial vehicle operation:

- 31 vehicles were inspected

- 24 charges were laid ranging from vehicle maintenance to licensing along with Highway Traffic Act violations

- 15 vehicles were taken out of service

- 2 sets of license plates were seized

Police are reminding drivers that these initiatives will continue throughout the year across the community in an effort to keep the roadways safe.