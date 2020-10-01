Advertisement
Commercial trucking blitz in Wallaceburg results in 24 charges
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:02PM EDT
A transport truck on the road in Windsor, Ont.,on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police and the Ministry of Transportation handed out 24 charges after a commercial trucking blitz in Wallaceburg.
Members of the Traffic Management Unit and MTO conducted the enforcement blitz on Wednesday.
Here are the results of the targeted commercial vehicle operation:
- - 31 vehicles were inspected
- - 24 charges were laid ranging from vehicle maintenance to licensing along with Highway Traffic Act violations
- - 15 vehicles were taken out of service
- - 2 sets of license plates were seized
Police are reminding drivers that these initiatives will continue throughout the year across the community in an effort to keep the roadways safe.