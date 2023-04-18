Comedian Jeff Dunham to hit The Colosseum stage this summer

Jeff Dunham and his gang of puppet characters will hit The Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 15. (Source: Caesars Windsor) Jeff Dunham and his gang of puppet characters will hit The Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 15. (Source: Caesars Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver