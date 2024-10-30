WINDSOR
Collision involving police leads to impaired charges

Damage seen on the side of a LaSalle Police Service cruiser. (Source: LaSalle Police Service/Facebook) Damage seen on the side of a LaSalle Police Service cruiser. (Source: LaSalle Police Service/Facebook)
A collision involving LaSalle police officers has led to one civilian driver facing impaired charges.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., police were on scene of a collision on Matchett Road. An officer had activated their emergency lights, positioning the cruiser to block the road as an investigation was underway.

The LaSalle Police Service said a driver on Matchett Road failed to slow down, allegedly colliding with the parked police car and a traffic cone.

“The driver continued without stopping, heading directly toward other officers who were investigating the initial collision,” the LPS said in a social media post.

“The vehicle passed through the scene, forcing officers to jump to safety to avoid being hit.”

Police officers followed the vehicle, boxing it in and stopping it. The LPS said the driver showed signs of impairment.

A 40-year-old woman is now facing several impaired-related charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

