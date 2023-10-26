WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Collision closes section of Tecumseh Road East

    Windsor police

    Windsor police closed a section of Tecumseh Road East Thursday afternoon due to a collision in the area. 

    Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. in the area of Drouillard Road and Tecumseh Road East.

    The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

    This is a developing story, more details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News