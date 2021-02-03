WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cogeco says an act of vandalism caused internet issues in the Windsor area.

Alleged vandals damaged fiber line impacting services, the company posted on Twitter Wednesday.

“Our tech. continue to work to repair the vandalized fiber line in Windsor & splicing has begun,” said the post. “While some customers may see their services back online, there is still a lot of work.”

Cogeco says they expect to see services gradually return throughout the afternoon and into the evening.