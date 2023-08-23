CMHA Windsor-Essex encouraging residents to learn 'Suicide First Aid'

Windsor vocalist Florine Ndimubandi sang the words, ‘And I’ll rise up. I’ll rise like the day. I’ll rise up. I’ll rise unafraid,’ Wednesday during the kickoff to Suicide Prevention Month.

The hope is for people to rise up — shaking off the toll mental health is taking on our region.

“What's clear is that the problem is not decreasing in Windsor-Essex,” Eric Nadalin, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s director of public health, said during the kickoff event at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) offices.

Preliminary stats show there were 34 deaths by suicide in 2020. 35 the year after that and 46 in 2022.

“It's very alarming.” Nadalin said. “These are the types of issues we've seen.”

According to the CMHA, men are the ones most likely to die by suicide.

“We know that one in every five individuals is going to experience a mental health crisis,” mental health educator Jenny-Lee Almeida said.

September is Suicide Awareness Month in our region with many events scheduled to support those in need.

“Across from our most affluent to our most impoverished communities we know that mental health is a factor just like physical health and we need to have interventions in place to support those who need it.” Nadalin said.

Almeida is encouraging residents to consider training in suicide first aid intervention.

“We never know when we can use those skills and it would save a life,” she said.

Suicide First Aid training is available through the CMHA. They are hosting a two-day session in person on Sept. 21 and 22 at their office on Windsor Avenue. Webinars will also be held starting Sept. 13 at noon.

“To really give anyone an understanding but also tools on how do I help someone who is currently thinking about suicide or how do I help myself stay safe with my thoughts of suicide,” Almeida said.

The CMHA also has a program called Safe Talk to help people to notice and respond to situation involving suicidal thoughts.

“What does it look like when someone may be thinking of suicide? Almeida said. “How do we ask and then what can we do to help someone keep safe from those thoughts of suicide.”

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Branch in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, May 29 2020 (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)