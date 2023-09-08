Cloudy with a chance of showers to end the work week

The weather in Windsor-Essex is expected to be cloudy with some rain heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will have some clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Temperatures are cooling down from earlier this week with a high 22C expected Friday.

More of the same is expected in the evening with cloudy conditions and a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods, low of 13C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 23C. At night, clear with a low of 12C.

Monday: Sunny, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 14C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 20C. At night, 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 20. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 12C.

The average temperature this time of year is 23.9C.