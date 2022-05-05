Cloudy, chance of showers for Windsor-Essex Friday

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex residents can expect a cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday to start the weekend.

A high of 16C is expected. UV index 5 or moderate.

As for Friday night, there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 18C, low 6C.

Sunny on Mother's Day Sunday. High 18C, low 8C.

On Monday.. Sunny. High 19C, low 12C.

Tuesday… Mix of sun and cloud. High 29C, low 14C