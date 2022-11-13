Cloudy and cool Sunday in Windsor-Essex

The forecast is calling for a mainly cloudy day in Windsor-Essex with lower than average temperatures Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect mostly clouds with wind moving northwest at 30km/h gusting up to 50 km/h.

The forecaster is calling for a high of 4C with temperatures cooling down at night dropping to -3C with a wind chill of -8C overnight.

The evening is expected to remain cloudy, with the wind becoming light after midnight.

Here’s the forecast for the week ahead:

Monday: Sunny with a high of 3C. At night, cloudy with a low of -2C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 5C. At night, 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries, low of 0C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high 6C. At night, 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -1C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries, high 5C. At night, 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -2C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain, high of 5C. At night, 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -2C.

The average high for this time of year is 8.9C.