Cloud cover in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

    Cloudy skies continue in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.

    There is some sunshine expected to make a brief appearance on Wednesday and then not again until the end of the weekend, into Monday.

    The average high for this time of year is around 13 C and the low around 4 C.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

    Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

