Cloud cover in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Cloudy skies continue in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.
There is some sunshine expected to make a brief appearance on Wednesday and then not again until the end of the weekend, into Monday.
The average high for this time of year is around 13 C and the low around 4 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Israeli woman with Canadian family has died in Israel-Hamas war: Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs
An Israeli woman with Canadian family has died, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says.
Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Canada's annual inflation falls to 3.8% in September, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
Champagne says he wishes grocers were more 'forthcoming' on plans to stabilize prices
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about their plans to stabilize prices.
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
Kitchener council looks to allow fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener city council is pursuing a bylaw that would allow fourplexes on residential land.
Two people charged with careless driving after serious motorcycle crash in Woodstock
Woodstock police have charged two people with careless driving after a SUV and motorcycle crash left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition
A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Port Carling, Ont. bedroom fire started in closet: Muskoka Fire Department
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Town of Innisfil hosts prayer vigil amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas War
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the Town of Innisfil is sending a message to everyone impacted that they are far from alone.
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Halloween expenses creep into celebrations as costs rise
Halloween, a holiday celebrated with great joy by many, is becoming a source of concern for some as the price of costumes and candy continues to climb, mirroring the overall increase in living and food costs.
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
Convicted of killing her child over 10 years ago, Ontario woman seeks to clear name in 2nd trial
It’s been over two years since Cindy Ali appealed her conviction of first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 16-year-old disabled daughter. In a second trial starting this week, she will have one more chance to clear her name.
-
The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed just before the Gardiner Expressway following a collision involving a dump truck.
-
Toronto to provide update on supports for those experiencing homelessness this winter amid soaring shelter demands
The city will be providing details this morning about its plan to support people experiencing homelessness during the upcoming winter season in Toronto.
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Aircraft carrying more than 230 passengers will not be allowed to land at Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport in order to 'generate less noise.'
-
Transplant Quebec wants more organ donations
Transplant Quebec is reiterating its call to the Quebec government to review its legislation and implement effective procedures to increase organ donation rates.
New Brunswick throne speech today under cloud of election speculation
The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session at 11 a.m. amid uncertainty about whether the premier will call an early election.
-
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick scaled back plans for the Atlantic Loop electricity grid Monday to expanding just one existing connection between their two provinces.
-
Shots reportedly fired at vehicles in Bedford
Halifax police are investigating reports of multiple gunshots in Bedford, N.S., Monday night.
Premier Designate Wab Kinew facing 'rich challenge' forming his inner circle: political scientist
The province will soon find out who is in Premier Designate Wab Kinew's inner circle when he and his team are sworn in on Wednesday.
-
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
-
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
Lethbridge, Alta., football team, suspended for sexual assault, allowed to practice
The Lethbridge School Division says its high school football team at the centre of a sexual assault case will be allowed to participate in team activities, including practices, but has not been cleared to play.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says phone beats face to face when it comes to gauging public opinion on quitting the Canada Pension Plan -- but the Opposition NDP says something this big needs to be in person.
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
-
While many are fleeing Israel, some are flying directly into the war zone – including an Israeli surgeon living in Vancouver.
-
B.C. to require flushing toilets at some construction sites
Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.