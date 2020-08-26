WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union representing elementary teachers remains worried over what classrooms will look like in September.

According to the province’s back to school plan, desks in elementary classrooms are to be one meter apart.

“There’s pictures that I’ve seen the desks are not one meter apart and the only way that can be addressed is by lowering the class size,” says Mario Spagnuolo, local president for the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario.

The provincial plan does not call on boards to reduce class size.

In statements to CTV News, both big boards in Windsor say they are committed to keeping students apart, although neither reference a specific one-meter distance between students.

“Once we see what class sizes are and what it looks like in those rooms, we’ll do whatever we can to maximize physical distancing,” a Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson says.

Windsor-Essex’s catholic board meanwhile is confident physical distancing will be achieved.

“Given that approximately 27 per cent of our elementary students have opted for online learning at home, we believe many of our schools will have the flexibility they need to spread students out,” a board spokesperson said.

One infectious disease doctor believes the setup is going to generate a lot of concern.

“I don’t know there’s an easy solution to it,” says Dr. Abdu Sharkway.

He suggests using churches, community centres or libraries to help spread students out.

“I think it begs to the idea of wanting to do outside a classroom learning,” Sharkway says.

Officials with both big boards say parents will have to wait until next week for details about their child’s classroom assignment.