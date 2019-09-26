Luke Willson is back in the National Football League.

The 29-year-old LaSalle native has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team in which he spent his first five years of his NFL career.

At Wednesday's news conference when he was re-introduced to the Seattle media, Willson said he was at the San Francisco airport ready to fly to a workout with another NFL team when his agent called and told him to get a plane to Seattle instead.

“We were boarding. I got the call from my agent, so I walked over two terminals and flew to Seattle instead," said Willson.

A fifth round pick of the Seahawks in 2013, Willson spent last season with the Detroit Lions and signed with Oakland in the offseason before being released by the Raiders.

Willson said he was staying in shape while living in San Francisco and is thrilled to be back in Seattle.

“Pretty exciting, just to be in this building,” he said. “A bit surreal still, it kind of happened pretty quick. Being here, seeing everybody, a lot of new faces player-wise, seeing all of the coaches. Not just the coaches but, in the training room, equipment room, guys that I have had relationships with for a long time. It’s been a pretty special 24 hours.”

Willson, a tight end, is also confident he still has plenty to offer the Seahawks in his second stint with the team.

“I think that I’m still moving and running pretty well, and just a couple years wiser,” he said. “I think the perception is that I’m older; I guess we’ll see."

The Seahawks acquired Willson after sending tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 20220 fifth round pick.

“How fortunate could we be to get a guy that we love and knows our program?” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Just a lifeblood, energy guy in the program as well and a really good ball player. We made a switch. We got a chance to get Luke back in it. We’re fortunate there.”