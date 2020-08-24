WINDSOR, ONT. -- As schools prepare to welcome students back in the coming weeks, many Windsor-Essex families have opted for in-classroom learning.

Both the public and catholic school boards have released their full reopening plans and required parents and guardians to fill out a survey letting the boards know how whether the family planned to take classes in-person or online.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says 76 per cent of secondary students will return to school in an adapted, in-person learning program when school resumes. Students will take courses equally in both the classroom and at home, the remaining 24 per cent will have their classes entirely online.

Sixty-five per cent of students in GECDSB elementary schools expected back in the classroom in-person, five days a week, while 23 per cent of students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will be learning entirely online and 12 per cent using the off-line printed packages at home.

There are about 36,000 students enrolled in GECDSB schools, 24,594 in elementary and 11, 720 in secondary.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board told AM800 News a little more than 19,000 students have filled out the declaration form. Of those students, 19 per cent in secondary have opted for online learning, and 28 per cent of elementary students will be using the online platform.

There are around 20,000 students within the Catholic school board. WECDSB is reaching out to the remaining students for their selection.