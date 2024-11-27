CKPS warning of scam in municipality

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is warning the community of a scam in the area.

Police said officers have responded to four investigations involving people pretending to be bail bondsmen in the last 24 hours.

In these incidents, citizens are contacted, saying their grandchild is in jail and needs money for their release.

Victims are told to give money to a courier that will come to their home, with a code provided to make it seem more realistic.

The CKPS urged that no Canadian court or police service will operate this way and bail bondsmen don’t exist in Canada.

“If you receive a call stating that your grandchild or any relative is in jail and requires bail money for their release, it is a scam,” officers said in a news release.

“We urge you to stay vigilant. If you receive such a call, please do not provide any personal information or money.”

If you are contacted by a scammer, you are asked to report it.