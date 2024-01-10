CKPS arrest man for alleged child luring online

Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Melbourne, Ont. man for allegedly luring a child online.

In December of 2023, officers from the ICE Unit began an investigation relating to the man luring a child under the age of 18 years for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.

On Jan. 4, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at the man’s residence, where he was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The alleged victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

There is a publication ban in place which limits the information that can be released. No other information is available at this time.

For media inquiries regarding the work conducted by members of the Provincial Strategy and its role in protecting children, please contact the Provincial Strategy Coordinator – Detective Staff Sgt Tim Brown of the Ontario Provincial Police at 705-238-1820 or timothy.brown@opp.ca.