City welcomes donations and asks landlords for help with displaced Ouellette apartment residents
The City of Windsor is putting a call out to landlords and anyone able to donate to help displaced residents of an Ouellette Avenue apartment building.
City officials say food donations for those displaced from 1616 Ouellette Avenue have been overwhelming, to the point that further donations will be shared with the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4).
“The outpouring from the community has been really incredible”, said commissioner of human and health services Andrew Daher. “The donations are making a huge difference to the comfort of the residents having to rely on the temporary emergency shelter at Atkinson Memorial Community Centre”.
Donation drop off
If you would like to make a donation there is a need for new or gently used adult winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves for people displaced from 1616 Ouellette who are staying with family and friends, but attending H4 for supports in finding permanent affordable housing.
Donations can be dropped off at H4 at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World building), between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days per week.
Temporary shelterEmergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)
There are approximately 40 people currently staying in a temporary shelter set up by the City of Windsor with the Canadian Red Cross. The shelter was opened Tuesday when building officials deemed the 120-unit property at 1616 Ouellette Avenue unsafe for occupancy due to lack of reliable heat, electricity and functioning safety measures.
The property owners, through their management company, are working with local contractors to make repairs; so far there is no firm timeline on when all the repairs could be completed.
Alternate housing
In addition to supporting the residents in the shelter, the city staff, Housing Information Services, and other community partners are working with displaced residents to determine their housing needs, complete the necessary applications for housing, and seek affordable housing options that are currently available in the community. This includes helping people apply to the Central Housing Registry for social housing and looking at supportive and affordable housing options in the private rental market.
Residents who are displaced but not staying at the temporary emergency shelter at the Atkinson Memorial Community Centre and require assistance to find housing can go to the H4 Hub located at 400 Wyandotte Street East or call Housing Information Services at 519-254-4824.
Any landlords in Windsor or Essex County who have affordable one and two bedroom units available for rent, are encouraged to contact Housing Information Services at 519-254-4824 and speak with a Landlord Liaison.
