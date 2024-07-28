City turns to pro wrestling to bring kids and families back to downtown Windsor, says councillor

An outdoor Border City Wrestling event is credited for bringing kids and families to downtown Windsor — something the councillor for the area said has been a challenge in the eyes of area residents.

"As soon as someone said that to me, I said 'watch.' Let's see what we can do," said Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino.

The result, according to Agostino, was an outdoor Border City Wrestling show called "Downtown Showdown", which took place Saturday afternoon on the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

According to Agostino, the event was put together on "less than two weeks" notice.

Fans cheer on the action in downtown Windsor, Ont. on July 27, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The outdoor BCW event was part of a wrestling-themed block party happening in Windsor this weekend.

"We're doing so many of these block parties. It's overwhelming. We just go from one to the next," said Agostino.

Earlier this month, soccer fans gathered in downtown Windsor for the Copa America final for a block party, following another one near Windsor City Hall for the NFL Draft back in April.

"So I asked, ‘what are we doing next?' Now, we've got pro wrestling."

Wrestler displaying his belt in Windsor, Ont. on July 27, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)