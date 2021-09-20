WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor will require anyone over the age of 12 to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering certain city-owned indoor recreation facilities starting Wednesday.

The city issued a news release Monday stating proof of vaccines as well as a valid ID will be required for both those participating in an organized sport or attending as a spectator.

Under the modified Ontario Regulation (645/21) that will take effect across the province on Wednesday, individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 are not required to show proof of vaccination if they are entering those venues to participate in sports, but those who are there as spectators are.

The city says it is taking the further step in requiring proof of vaccinations for anyone 12 and older regardless of their reasons for attending the venue in an effort to avoid confusion for staff and the public as well as “continue to increase the numbers of vaccinations throughout our region.”

The city recommendation applies only to city-owned indoor recreational venues or facilities that have event spaces such as banquet halls and conference convention centres. This includes Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Presented by WFCU Credit Union, Willistead Manor, Capitol Theatre, Mackenzie Hall, WFCU Centre, etc.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for outdoor venues or facilities.