LONDON, ONT -- The heat is on again for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The heat will climb Sunday through Monday and may even persist into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures Sunday could reach 32 degrees, with a humidex of 40. The same hot and humid conditions are forecast for Monday.

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be between 20 to 23 degrees.

With these conditoins in place the City of Windsor is opening a temporary cooling centre for members of the public who may be unable to find relief from the heat and humidity.

The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will act as a temporary cooling centre.

City staff will be on site to assist those attending the location. Tables and chairs will be set up to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

Advanced screening of all visitors to this location will be in effect, and visitors should be prepared to answer questions upon entry. Masks are also suggested to be worn if attendees have them.

Those attending are reminded to bring food or materials to read if they wish, as none will be provided.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to remain open during those hours each day the heat warning is in place.