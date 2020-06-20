WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first day of summer will be a hot one with a heat warning in effect for the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Saturday for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Maximum day time temperatures are expected to be between 29 to 33 C with a humidex of 39 to 39 C.

The heat warning is in effect for Saturday through Sunday and could possibly extend into Monday for some areas.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reminds residents to beat the heat and prevent heat related illness by staying cool.

Drinking plenty of water, wear a hat and light weight clothes, limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of day, do not leave pets or children in parked cars and arrange for regular visits from family members or neighbours to check in are some of the WECHU’s suggestions.

Saturday marks the official first day of summer and the longest day of the year.