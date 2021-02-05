WINDSOR, ONT. -- As many students head back to the classroom Monday, the City of Windsor is resuming its after-school programming.

The city will reopen four locations to help parents with students going back to school next week from Monday to Friday with the exception of P.A. days, holidays and March Break.

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 3 to 6 p.m.

Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Windsor Water World from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex from 3 to 6 p.m.

Students enrolled in elementary and secondary schools are eligible participate in the after school programs at any location except the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex, which is available to elementary students only.

Those interested can contact the facility of their choice directly for enrollment options.

The city says COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants and staff.

Healthy pre-packaged snacks are also offered at each location, along with homework assistance and physical activity opportunities.