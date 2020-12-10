WINDSOR, ONT. -- After-school programs operated by the City of Windsor will close Monday following the health unit’s order for all schools in the region to transition to remote learning.

The city had been offering programs, a news release from the City of Windsor said, but with the school closures and in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has opted to cancel after-school programming. Recreation staff are directly reaching out to parents to let them know.

“We regret the inconvenience this will cause but trust everyone understands the escalating COVID-19 situation locally and the need for action,” the release said.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health issued a Section 22 order Thursday due to the “rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Essex County.” All area elementary and secondary schools were ordered to switch to online learning as of Monday, Dec. 14 until Dec.18, bringing the students into the holiday break.

The city says it will continue to monitor the health unit’s recommendations and orders to ensure the community response to COVID-19 measures remain coordinated.

The city will continue to monitor the health unit’s recommendations and orders to ensure our community response to COVID-19 measures remains coordinated.

An ongoing list of city services impacted by COVID-19 is available on the City of Windsor website.