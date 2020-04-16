WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 19 new cases and two more deaths.

The stats are according to data released on Thursday morning. There are 55 resolved cases.

There are 32 people in hospital in the region, with COVID-19 and six in the ICU.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 17. Ten deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest deaths were a female in her 80s, but not a resident of a long-term care home, and a man in his 70s in LTC.

“It is not easy to announce these deaths and it is a loss to our community,” says Ahmed.

There are seven outbreaks at LTC homes.

Overall, 2,936 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, and 351 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 25 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.