City of Windsor ratifies agreement with inside workers

Windsor city council met Friday to ratify the terms of a new three-year collective agreement with the union representing inside workers.

CUPE Local 543 represents over 1500 members, including workers in city-run daycares, public health (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit), community housing, environmental sustainability and municipal services.

The tentative agreement must now be brought to a vote by the full union membership, which is anticipated to occur in early November.

“I want to thank both negotiating teams for coming to a tentative agreement that recognizes the important contribution that our employees make to building our city up,” said mayor Drew Dilkens.

City officials say out of respect for the collective bargaining process, the terms of this tentative agreement will remain confidential at this time, as union leadership has not yet held information sessions for their membership.

“Both sides came to the table with the intent to get a deal, and that’s what we’ve been able to deliver. It will still be up to the membership to decide, but today represents a positive step forward for labour relations at the City of Windsor,” said acting CAO Onorio Colucci.

The City of Windsor previously concluded successful negotiations with CUPE Local 82 earlier this year.