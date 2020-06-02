WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is looking at options for summer day camps with COVID-19 safety measures in play.

Since the province recently announced day camps are able to operate this summer, the city wants the community to weigh in on potentially modifying summer day camps.

Further guidelines from the province are expected to be released with more details on how camps will be permitted to operate.

Some adjustments would include reduced capacity and other COVID-19 measures such as enchanced cleaning, physical distancing, and screening protocols.

The camps would also no longer offer field trips but incorporate more arts and crafts and have activities hosted within a consolidated area to ensure safety.

Due to COVID-19, only a select number of centres may offer this opportunity, the city says. Camps could run at a weekly rate of $151 per child or a daily rate of $33 per child.

The City of Windsor is asking for community input through a short survey. It will be available until June 14.