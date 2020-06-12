LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor Islamic Council says that they are ready to reopen their area Mosques for Friday prayers.

Each Mosque will be adhering to new guidelines in order to safely open as per Government order.

The Windsor Islamic Association masjid will be allowing a maximum capacity of 200 people at a time for prayers.

This is to keep in line with the 30 per cent capacity rule set out by the government.

Everyone is required to remain two metres apart, to bring their own prayer mat, and to avoid socializing and touching. Masks are also required at all times.

The Alhijra Mosque will have two prayer times, one at 1:25 p.m. and again at 2:25 p.m.

Their capacity is also at 200 people, with the same guidelines as above.

The Rose City Islamic Centre will also be following the same guidelines however, their maximum capacity is only 100 people at a time.