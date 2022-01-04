City of Windsor implements restrictions under 'modified' Step 2 reopening

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor will close some facilities and return to a work from home model to meet the latest round of provincially mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

The ‘modified’ Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen will go into effect as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will impact various services until at least Jan. 27, 2022.

“In keeping with public health measures announced yesterday, the City of Windsor is required to close some facilities. We have also returned to a work-from-home scenario for the vast majority of our employees consistent with the new rules. Our on-line services remain available and we will continue to handle necessary in-person items by appointment,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release.

“While these public health measures aim to blunt the impact that Omicron is having on our public health care system, we recognize they are a blow to businesses, families and many individuals in our community. I strongly urge all residents to book your vaccination appointments as soon as possible: whether it is your first or third dose, getting vaccinated remains the best way individuals can reduce their personal risk and lower the burden on our regional health care heroes.”

The closures will include all community centres, all aquatic facilities, all indoor arenas, as well as the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House.

Windsor Public Library branches will remain open at a 50 per cent capacity and the SOAR after-school program will be offered virtually until in-person learning resumes.

“If there is a silver lining in the mandated facility closures, it’s that we will have some staff we can redeploy to other areas that are in need of support, like the mass vaccination effort, parks, and more,” recreation and culture executive director Jen Knights said.

All emergency services including Windsor Police Service and Windsor Fire and Rescue will be operational.

The city is requesting residents to use online means to access municipal services where available. Links to online services are available on the City of Windsor’s website.

Service Ontario and Service Canada offices operated by the provincial and federal governments located at City Hall will remain open. Other buildings with self-contained space leased to non-city tenants (Mackenzie Hall and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Centre) will remain open but are subject to change.

Advanced screenings of all visitors to these locations will be in effect. Visitors should be prepared to answer questions upon entry.

A full list of how the new restrictions will impact city services is available on the City of Windsor website.