WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has a phased approach in place to ramp up services once Windsor-Essex is able to join those in Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

City administration has been developing priority service returns along with implementing necessary safety precautions for staff and residents.

“The City of Windsor has been preparing for the next stage of our local economic and social re-opening,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “Once the Province of Ontario allows our community to move to Stage 2 – the City of Windsor will move quickly, and in partnership with our Union and Non-Union staff, to return to service.”

Windsor, along with Toronto and Peel, remain in Stage 1.

Once permitted, the following services will start up over the days that follow:

Licensing – By Appointment

Gaming - By appointment

Marriage Licences by Appointment

Outdoor Wedding Ceremonies with a limit of 10 attendees

Counter service for taxation support

Counter service for permit applications

In-person payment of parking fees

“These Stage 2 re-openings will consist of in person services at 350 City Hall Square and 1266 McDougall Avenue,” the news release states. “New signage, sanitizer and other safety precautions will be in place to allow residents to receive public services while ensuring safety for staff and members of the public.”

The city said administration will require a one to two week “ramp up period” to get everything in order as the province does not province notice of Stage 2 decisions.