WINDSOR, ONT. -- All residential areas have been cleared of snow after Monday’s winter storm, the City of Windsor says.

The city says its plows finished clearing the snow Thursday afternoon and reminds residents free parking in municipal lots ends Thursday with paid parking resuming Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting more snow for Thursday, with amounts expected to stay below five cm. The city says crews will salt major routes once the snow starts and continue plowing if necessary.

Drivers are again reminded to be patient when travelling behind a plow and to give them plenty of room. Following too close behind a snowplow can lead to poor visibility, the city warns.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service is also asking residents to help keep fire hydrants clear of snow to allow for faster access in the event of a fire.

Residents are also reminded to keep all home exhaust vents clear of ice and snow for proper ventilation.

The City of Windsor is also once again renewing its call for Snow Angel volunteers to help remove snow for seniors and those with physical disabilities.

More information on city services as well as the Snow Angels program is available on the city’s website.