WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor intends to reboot Bright Lights at Jackson Park this holiday season.

During Monday’s council meeting, commissioner of community services Ray Mensour said the planning has already begun, but should the lights shine will be dependent on public health regulations.

“At this time we are planning to operate Bright Lights councillor, the planning has begun and given the COVID restrictions allow us to host this type of event which at this point we believe we can, we will certainly in host this year’s version of Bright Lights,” he told councillor Fred Francis when asked whether it would be in the cards this year.

The popular event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, light displays were placed around various city parks and neighbourhoods and a drive-thru Santa Claus parade helped to keep the holiday cheer.

The city will be submitting a plan to the health unit for approval for the 2021 event and will ensure compliance with public health regulations.