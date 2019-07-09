

Officials in Windsor have acted on an order banning occupancy of a building in the city's core plagued with sewage in the basement.

The building department gave notice to four tenants at 555 Dougall Ave. on Monday the four-unit house would need to be evacuated by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The notice came after an 'unsafe order' was issued by the city on Friday.

The building's owner, Zixi Wang, failed to comply with the order, leading to the 'Occupancy Prohibition Order' being enforced by the city on Tuesday.

