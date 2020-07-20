Advertisement
Cigarette leads to apartment fire in Chatham-Kent
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 1:31PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews in Chatham-Kent responded to an apartment fire Sunday caused by a cigarette.
Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services says the cigarette was not properly extinguished leading to the flames.
When crews arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. there was smoke coming from the door frame and front window of one of the apartment units.
There were no injuries.