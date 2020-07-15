WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services has hired Ken Labonte as its assistant fire chief.

Labonte has been serving as acting assistant chief since last August. He started his firefighting career with the Chatham-Kent fire department in 1985 as a volunteer firefighter in Tilbury.

Since then he has moved through the ranks, holding positions as a station caption in 2004 and station chief in 2010 before accepting the assistant fire chief position.

“We are thrilled to have Ken join our senior management team. Chief Labonte has been an exemplary firefighter and officer serving his home Community of Tilbury,” Chatham-Kent fire chief Chris Case said in a news release. “We are delighted he is now joining the Command Team at Headquarters as our latest assistant chief where he will serve all our communities in Chatham-Kent. It is great to see our staff develop and achieve progression through our fantastic organization.”

In addition to firefighter, Labonte worked for the Municipality of Chatham-Kent in the social housing division from 2007 until now.