City-wide speed limit reduction motion going to Windsor city council
A speed limit sign is seen in a school zone in this undated file image. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council will look at a motion to reduce the speed limit to 40 kilometres per hour on residential streets in the city.
The motion passed at the committee level on Wednesday.
Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak made the motion. AM800 News reports Kaschak says speeding is the most common complaint he receives from residents.
The motion calling for a 40km/hr speed limit on all residential streets goes to council for more discussion and a final vote.
"Us, as councillors, hear this all the time about residential speeds, speeding all throughout the city, but certainly residential speeds. It's certainly a key element to start with reducing residential speeds to 40km/hr,” says Kaschak.
He says it’s important for public safety.