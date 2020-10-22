WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council will look at a motion to reduce the speed limit to 40 kilometres per hour on residential streets in the city.

The motion passed at the committee level on Wednesday.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak made the motion. AM800 News reports Kaschak says speeding is the most common complaint he receives from residents.

The motion calling for a 40km/hr speed limit on all residential streets goes to council for more discussion and a final vote.

"Us, as councillors, hear this all the time about residential speeds, speeding all throughout the city, but certainly residential speeds. It's certainly a key element to start with reducing residential speeds to 40km/hr,” says Kaschak.

He says it’s important for public safety.