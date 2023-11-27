Christmas at the Heritage Village in Kingsville brings holiday cheer

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Essex County!

Calling children of all ages out to Heritage Village for a unique experience at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village on Arner Townline, in Kingsville.

The fires are lit inside the early 1800 buildings in the village and they've been decked out for the season.

Christmas decorations, lights, live music, s’mores over a fire — and a Christmas market are all part of the mix. So too, Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves all deliver in a vintage 1800s setting.

"So it's really, really cool. People are saying 'Oh my goodness - this is fabulous! I didn't know this was here' – so, we're so excited to be there,” said Maggie Durocher, one of the key organizers of the Christmas spectacle.

“And, we look forward to working together with the Canadian Transportation Museum for some time to do this because it's fabulous and we've just started."

This is the inaugural season of the event. Donations are accepted as admission.

The General Store at the Christmas Heritage Village in Kingsville, Ont. (Lori Berg/CTV News Windsor)