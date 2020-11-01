Advertisement
Seven new cases for Windsor-Essex
People get their temperatures tested at the T&T grocery store to help curb to spread of COVID-19 in Markham, Ont., on Monday, April 20, 2020. Temperature checks and masks are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies like Air Canada, T&T Supermarket and Longo's are launching as provinces across Canada slowly start to reopen in the middle of the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
According to the health unit, five of the cases are a result of close contact with a single case.
One of the cases is the result of community transmission, and one case is still under investigation.
There are currently 55 active cases in community, and 2,711 resolved cases.
There are two long-term care homes experiencing an outbreak, but there are no outbreaks in any workplaces or schools at this time.
Since the start of the pandemic Windsor-Essex has seen 76 deaths.