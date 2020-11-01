WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the health unit, five of the cases are a result of close contact with a single case.

One of the cases is the result of community transmission, and one case is still under investigation.

There are currently 55 active cases in community, and 2,711 resolved cases.

There are two long-term care homes experiencing an outbreak, but there are no outbreaks in any workplaces or schools at this time.

Since the start of the pandemic Windsor-Essex has seen 76 deaths.