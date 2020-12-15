WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole gas and intentionally rear-ended another vehicle with a child inside.

Police say an unknown man attended the Esso Circle K gas bar on Victoria Street and pumped $84 worth of gas into his pick-up truck on Dec. 3 at 7 a.m.

The man allegedly fled westbound on Longwoods Road towards Chatham without paying. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie under a light brown jacket and light brown pants.

On Dec. 4, police believe the same vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Centre Side Road near Claymore Line around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle intentionally rear-ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the driver to lose control of their vehicle and come to rest in a water-filled ditch.

A small child was in the rear-ended vehicle at the time of the collision, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ken Lauzon at kenla@chatham-kent.ca or Constable Jason Hamm at jasonha@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.