WINDSOR -- A protest is planned at City Hall Square Monday night as Windsor city council looks at plans for a proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Windsor.

The fast-food chain is proposing a restaurant at 3060 Howard Ave., near the Devonshire Mall.

A Facebook group called Keep Chick-Fil-A out of Windsor is holding a protest at 5:30 p.m. Monday to “tell city council to vote no.”

Chick-fil-A has garnered a controversial reputation in recent years due to CEO Dan Cathy’s stance on the LGBTQ community.

Cathy has previously said he believes in the “biblical definition of a family unit” and has donated millions to charities with a history of discrimination against LGBTQ groups.

As a result, the chain’s grand opening on Sept. 6 at Yonge and Bloor streets in Toronto was met by dozens of protesters who shamed customers for purchasing food from the store.

It is unknown when construction would begin if the site plan is approved for Windsor.