Chicago rock band Styx is coming to Caesars Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:37AM EST
Styx to perform at Caesars Windsor in May 2020
The multi-platinum band, Styx will perform on The Colosseum stage May 21.
Styx is known for its hits such as Come Sail Away, Renegade and Too Much Time On My Hands.
The band gained its breakthrough with the album Crystal Ball in 1976.
It then became the first band to have four triple-platinum albums in a row.
Styx most recently released its 16th studio album, The Mission, in 2017.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday.