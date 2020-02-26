The multi-platinum band, Styx will perform on The Colosseum stage May 21.

Styx is known for its hits such as Come Sail Away, Renegade and Too Much Time On My Hands.

The band gained its breakthrough with the album Crystal Ball in 1976.

It then became the first band to have four triple-platinum albums in a row.

Styx most recently released its 16th studio album, The Mission, in 2017.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday.